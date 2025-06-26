AMG GW&K ESG Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
15 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The AMG GW&K ESG Bond Fund returned 2.49% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the 2.78% return of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
  • For the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 4.56%, compared with the 4.88% return for the benchmark.
  • The Fund’s general overweight to spread product, particularly our out-of-benchmark allocation to high yield corporates, was the main detractor amidst the broad sell-off in risk.

A person is holding a green ball with the letters ESG on it

hirun

The AMG GW&K ESG Bond Fund [1] (Class N) returned 2.49% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the 2.78% return of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. For the 12 months that ended March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 4.56%, compared with the 4.88% return for

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
15 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About MGFIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MGFIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGBIX
--
MGFIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News