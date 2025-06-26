The AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund (Class N) returned -0.37% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 0.26% for its benchmark, the Bloomberg 10-Year Municipal Bond Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned -0.04% versus 0.48% for the Index. Please note that this Fund
AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The AMG GW&K Municipal Bond Fund returned -0.37% for the first quarter of 2025, compared with 0.26% for its benchmark, the Bloomberg 10-Year Municipal Bond Index.
- For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned -0.04% versus 0.48% for the Index.
- Municipal bonds posted negative returns for the first quarter as heavy supply collided with weakening rollover demand late in the period.
- Our trading activity in the first quarter focused on locking in higher yields for a longer period of time.
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.
Recommended For You
About GWMTX Ticker
Compare to Peers