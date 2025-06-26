Cleveland-Cliffs Sets The Stage For A Turnaround Few Expect
Summary
- Cleveland-Cliffs is transforming from a struggling steelmaker to a focused, cost-cutting auto steel leader, with major operational improvements underway.
- Aggressive cost reductions, facility closures, and a renewed focus on automotive steel position Cliffs for a sharp EBITDA rebound as tariffs boost domestic demand.
- The expiration of a loss-making slab contract and rising steel prices are set to drive free cash flow, and margin recovery in late 2025 and 2026.
- Despite high debt and policy risks, Cliffs trades at a deep discount; with execution, it offers high-reward upside—making it a strong buy for patient investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.