Snowflake: Mispriced Growth Stock Offers Mixed Return Prospects
Summary
- SNOW is too hot to handle at current heights, with the decelerating growth cadence and the moderating cross-selling trends triggering its overly expensive valuations.
- This is worsened by the inefficient R&D efforts and the hefty SBC expenses, with the AI boom yet to be translated into its bottom-lines.
- Despite SNOW's apparent overbought levels, historical trends/ technical indicators suggest a potential for further upside before buying momentum is exhausted.
- Even so, we do not recommend anyone to chase this rally over the cliff, as short interest volumes grow and market sentiments turn overly exuberant.
