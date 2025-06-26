The markets experienced volatility this week due to heightened geopolitical concerns and Fed Chair Powell's remarks. Tensions escalated between Israel and Iran while President Trump gave Iran an ultimatum. The Fed left interest rates unchanged during the June meeting and
Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 225: $22,500 Allocated, $2,355 In Projected Dividends
- Fed's decision to hold rates steady provides ongoing opportunities to add to REITs and financials, which, I believe, will benefit from future rate cuts.
- Despite market volatility and geopolitical tensions, my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio continues to meet my income and growth goals with a 26.56% return on invested capital.
- Recent additions to Enbridge, Truist Financial, and Rithm Capital are based on attractive valuations, strong dividend yields, and growth potential in a lower-rate environment.
- With forward dividend income now at $2,355.20 and monthly averages rising, I remain bullish and expect 2025 to be a record year for income growth.
