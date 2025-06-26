While German business confidence has increased every month since the start of the year on growing optimism that the new government will bring back growth, consumers remain sceptical. The just-released GfK consumer climate index dropped to -20.3 in
German Consumers Not Yet Ignited By Merz Magic
Summary
- While German business confidence has increased every month since the start of the year on growing optimism that the new government will bring back growth, consumers remain sceptical.
- While consumers share the growing business optimism, inflation fears and a higher propensity to save are weighing on confidence.
- Looking ahead, recent business optimism on the back of the new government’s investment plans has not yet ignited consumers.
