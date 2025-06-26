Coinbase Is Unlocking A Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Thanks to the new stablecoin legislation, Coinbase now earns high-margin, recurring revenue from digital dollars—and it's just getting started.
  • It’s not just trading anymore: Coinbase is moving into payments, credit cards, custody, staking, and even tokenized stock trading.
  • With regulation as its moat, Coinbase is building the financial infrastructure of the future—right under Wall Street’s nose.
Thesis Summary

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has quickly transformed from a “crypto casino” to a fully blown full-stack crypto service powerhouse, and the market is realising it.

Recent catalysts like the stablecoin act and MiCA license in Europe have helped

This article was written by

James Foord
24.31K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN, CRCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

