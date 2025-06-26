ETHA: The Stablecoins Catalyst

Node Analytica Research
59 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Ethereum remains a strong buy due to its dominant position in stablecoin activity, which is set to accelerate under the new GENIUS Act.
  • Stablecoin volume on Ethereum is projected to grow 15x by 2030, driving significant fee (gas) revenue and supporting long-term price appreciation.
  • Current on-chain metrics, including MVRV, indicate Ethereum is undervalued with substantial upside potential as network activity increases.
  • I recommend long-term investment in Ethereum, either directly or via ETFs like ETHA, to capitalize on institutional adoption and DeFi leadership.

cryptocurrency: ethereum

jpgfactory

Introduction

Since my first update on Ethereum back in April of this year (buy recommendation), the asset has appreciated 52.82% compared to 12.89% for the S&P 500 YTD. Today, we will analyse the asset again from the perspective of stablecoin activity as a catalyst

This article was written by

Node Analytica Research
59 Followers
Node Analytica is a macro - onchain research firm whose founders have developed systematic investment strategies in the digital assets market in order to generate competitive and uncorrelated investment returns for institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETHA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ETHA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News