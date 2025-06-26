The AMG Montrusco Bolton Large Cap Growth Fund [1] (Class N) returned -5.88% during the first quarter, compared to the -8.47% return for the S&P 500® Growth Index. For the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned -1.27%, compared with a return of 10.46% for the Index.
AMG Montrusco Bolton Large Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- We engaged with Synopsys’ Investor Relations team regarding its environmental targets, following the recent SBTi validation of its greenhouse gas reduction goals.
