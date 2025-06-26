In January, I published a detailed analysis of Copart (CPRT) in Copart Is On The Shortlist For Purchase, But At Lower Prices, warning of the risk of a price decline. My conclusion was based
Copart: Buy The Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Copart's fundamentals remain outstanding, with high profitability, debt-free status, and superior growth prospects despite a recent 17% stock price drop.
- The market's negative reaction is overblown, driven by accounting changes in international revenue and temporary headwinds, not by core business deterioration.
- Transition to a higher-margin, scalable service model and rising total loss frequency support long-term growth and cash flow generation.
- At current valuations, Copart is at least 14% undervalued, offering an attractive entry point for long-term investors, I rate it a strong buy.
