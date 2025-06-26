Tidewater: Huge Upside On Tightening OSV Supply Amid Stable Offshore Production

George Theodosi
527 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Tidewater is attractively valued at NTM EV/EBITDA of 4.8x and has significant upside potential, driven by tight vessel supply and improving offshore fundamentals.
  • Ageing global OSV fleets and minimal new vessel orders support higher day rates and fleet utilisation, benefiting Tidewater's earnings outlook over the next 24 months.
  • Offshore oil production is expected to remain stable, or slightly growing in competitive regions like the Gulf of Mexico, Guyana, and Brazil, supporting stable demand for Tidewater’s services.
  • TDW recently repaid bonds due 2026/28, which restricted buybacks, the board can now likely allocate more capital to buybacks taking advantage of the low valuation.

Modern Offshore Supply Ship, North Sea

Imladris01/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Business Overview

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is a $2.2bn small cap with improving market fundamentals and a relatively attractive valuation which, I believe, does not reflect the potential earnings of the business over the coming years. The company trades

This article was written by

George Theodosi
527 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News