Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • We maintain a neutral outlook on high yield, balancing attractive yields with tight spreads and fair company fundamentals amid economic uncertainty.
  • The Fund is positioned with a higher quality bias, favoring BB/B-rated credits and underweighting CCCs and cyclical sectors to manage default risk.
  • Recent market volatility and softening sentiment have led to wider spreads, but robust credit markets and stable fundamentals support income generation.
  • We are poised to rotate into lower-rated credits if valuations become compelling, aiming to maximize income while managing credit risk.

Blue euro signs raining.

SergZSV/iStock via Getty Images

Fund Highlights

  • Seeks to achieve a high level of income by investing primarily in non-investment-grade debt securities
  • Evaluates overall investment opportunities and risks in different industries focusing on those that exhibit the potential for stability

