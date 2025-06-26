The AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund (Class N) returned 2.57% for the first quarter of 2025, outpacing the 1.64% return for its primary benchmark, the Russell 3000® Value Index. For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 13.26%, compared to
AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund returned 2.57% for the first quarter of 2025, outpacing the 1.64% return for its primary benchmark, the Russell 3000 Value Index.
- For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025, the Fund returned 13.26%, compared to the 6.66% return for the Index.
- U.S. stocks fell in Q1 as declining growth expectations and uncertainty around future trade policy eroded the post-election boom in business, consumer, and investor sentiment—the remainder of which evaporated on April 2.
