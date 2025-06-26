Touchstone International Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Touchstone Investments
1 Follower
(10min)

Summary

  • We target undervalued international stocks using a quantitative model, focusing on companies showing recent business improvement and trading at a discount to peers.
  • The Fund outperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. Index in Q1 2025, driven by deep value and strong stock selection in Materials, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary.
  • Our disciplined, systematic approach prioritizes bottom-up stock selection and robust risk controls, capturing macro trends through market prices and analyst forecasts.
  • Despite market uncertainty, we see a wide valuation gap and compelling opportunities globally, believing patience and disciplined value investing will be rewarded.

Businessman using pen touch candle chart financial growth of business and world economy.

Thapana Onphalai

Fund Highlights

  • Targets value securities, emphasizing stocks of companies based in non-US developed and emerging market countries diversifying its portfolio through exposure to various international economies and sectors
  • Generally, invests in companies that have a market capitalization of $20

This article was written by

Touchstone Investments
1 Follower
At Touchstone Investments, we recognize that not all mutual fund companies are created equal. Our commitment to being Distinctively Active means the employment of a fully integrated and rigorous process for identifying and partnering with asset managers who sub-advise our mutual funds and advocating a robust approach to portfolio construction that either uses standalone active strategies or serves as a complement to passive strategies. That is the power of Distinctively Active. Touchstone Funds are offered nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, financial planners, registered investment advisors and institutions by Touchstone Securities, Inc. For more information please call 800.638.8194 or visit www.touchstoneinvestments.com Specialties Touchstone Investments helps investors achieve their financial goals by providing access to a distinctive selection of institutional asset managers who are known and respected for proficiency in their specific area of expertise. Touchstone Securities Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Touchstone Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Touchstone Investments's official channels.

Recommended For You

About SWRLX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SWRLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SIIEX
--
SWFCX
--
SWRLX
--
TOIIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News