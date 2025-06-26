Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is in the process of expanding its Corsicana facility from 400MW to 600MW in capacity with the intention of hosting third-party hyperscalers at its data center site. With the ambition of navigating into a
Riot Platforms' Diversification Plan May Face Immense Competition
Summary
- I rate RIOT a hold at $9.09/share, reflecting a balanced outlook amid operational growth and competitive pressures in data center hosting.
- Riot Platforms’ expansion at Corsicana and the Rhodium acquisition may boost power and hash rate, but legal and market risks can potentially persist.
- The data center hosting market is highly competitive, with hyperscalers like Oracle dominating the market.
- Riot’s Bitcoin mining profitability may be pressured by rising power costs and Bitcoin price volatility, limiting near-term upside despite strong Bitcoin treasury holdings.
