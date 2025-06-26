Guild Holdings Acquisition Is Too Low

Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Guild Holdings excels in mortgage origination and servicing, leveraging personalized relationships and a proprietary platform for client retention and compliance.
  • The dual-segment business model provides stability across interest rate cycles, with servicing offsetting origination cyclicality during rising rates.
  • Growth is driven by market expansion, increased loan officer productivity, and strategic acquisitions, culminating in a $1.2B buyout by Bayview Asset Management.
  • We think we could soon see lower rates where the company does better, so not too enthusiastic about the $20 per share buyout offer.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

House with money. Concept of finance or refinance real estate. Symbol of house stands against background of us dollars. Property investment. Home mortgage loan rate. Saving money for retirement.

Jinda Noipho/iStock via Getty Images

Guild Holdings (GHLD) is a financial company specializing in mortgage financing, a competitor of Velocity Financial (VEL) on which we just published an article.

Guild has two divisions:

  • Origination
  • Servicing

Guild Holdings' Business model

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite
20.17K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GHLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GHLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GHLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News