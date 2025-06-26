The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is one of the rarer full Nasdaq replication ETF that aims to cover more diverse sector, holdings and market caps. It practically contains ~1000 names compared to Nasdaq's ~3000 (picking material and tradeable liquid names) but should
ONEQ: Looks Like A Diversified ETF Until It Doesn't
Summary
- ONEQ offers broader sector and market cap exposure than QQQ but remains top-heavy in mega-cap tech, limiting true diversification benefits.
- Despite its broader holdings, ONEQ has consistently underperformed QQQ, especially during market stress and narrow leadership tech rallies.
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF's inclusion of financials and small/mid caps increases volatility and downside risk, particularly in economic downturns and rate hike cycles.
- Given current market conditions, QQQ remains the preferred, lower-risk growth ETF; ONEQ is only attractive tactically if a broad market rally resumes.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.