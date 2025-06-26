Circle Internet: Why The Genius Act Is Actually Bearish

The Value Edge
3.56K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Circle's post-IPO surge is unwarranted; its revenue is almost entirely dependent on short-term interest rates, making it highly vulnerable to rate declines.
  • The GENIUS Act, while providing regulatory clarity, locks Circle into a rate-sensitive reserve model, eliminating the ability to hedge with longer-duration assets.
  • Circle's business lacks diversification and is not differentiated enough to justify its current valuation; a significant multiple contraction is likely.
  • Given the Fed's clear path toward lower rates, Circle's earnings and stock price face substantial downside risk—this is a strong sell at current levels.
USDC exchange. Coins with US dollar symbol and USDC. Exchange fiat currencies for stablecoin. USDC is stable digital currency. Coin stablecoin isolated on white background. 3d rendering.

Gri-spb

Overview

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) surged past a $50b market cap shortly after IPO following the US Senate passage of the GENIUS Act, which provides long-awaited regulatory clarity for stablecoins. This euphoria is misplaced. Circle’s revenue is almost entirely driven by interest

This article was written by

The Value Edge
3.56K Followers
Retail investor researching mostly semiconductors and fintech. Some general macro musings. My goal is to bring you timely and digestible research on the stocks that I cover.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News