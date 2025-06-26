National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) was once a large company with strong revenue figures, exceeding $400 million, however, with the arrival of the pandemic, it suffered a significant decline from which it still struggles to recover, and for this reason, I believe
National CineMedia: Difficulties In Recovery
Summary
- National CineMedia remains a hold as recovery from the pandemic is slow, with stagnant stock price and weak financial health despite recent debt elimination.
- Exclusive partnerships with major theater chains and upcoming blockbuster releases could drive revenue growth in 2025 and 2026.
- Risks include heavy dependence on cinema attendance, competition from streaming, and potential delisting if the stock price falls further.
- While industry catalysts exist, current margins and EV/EBITDA multiples suggest limited near-term upside; patience is warranted before considering a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.