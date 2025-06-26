Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has finalized its acquisition of Discover Financial, following a $35 billion all-stock merger deal, which makes Capital One the eighth-largest bank in the United States. With this acquisition, Capital One not only expands its consumer and
Capital One: U.S. Consumer Remains Strong
Summary
- Capital One's $35 billion all-stock merger with Discovery Financial makes it the eighth-largest U.S. bank and expands into the payment network vertical.
- Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, the strength of U.S. consumers and rising consumer sentiment support a bullish outlook for Capital One's core credit card business.
- I rate Capital One as a "buy," due to its valuation, and with just two rate cuts expected in 2025, its asset-sensitive balance sheet is likely to be less affected.
