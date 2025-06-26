For the quarter, the S&P® Developed Ex-U.S. SmallCap Index rose 3.2%, while the Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund (Class A shares at NAV) outperformed the benchmark.
Security selection was positive as excess returns were generated in four of five regions and seven of the 11 economic sectors.
International equities started the year with positive momentum as investors look to diversify away from U.S. market concentration into the broader global economy, drawn by attractive valuations and solid fundamentals.
Market Environment
International small-cap equities rose in the first quarter despite looming U.S. trade tariff announcements and the emergence of DeepSeek, a cost-efficient artificial intelligence model developed by a Chinese start-up. For the quarter, the S&P® Developed Ex-U.S. SmallCap Index rose 3.2%, while the