Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The Touchstone Large Company Growth Fund outperformed its benchmark despite a challenging quarter, driven by strong stock selection and sector overweights in Industrials and Financials.
  • We remain optimistic about leading technology holdings, believing AI-driven growth and attractive valuations are not fully reflected in current stock prices.
  • Tariff uncertainty under the Trump administration poses near-term risks to growth and inflation, but we expect long-term opportunities as markets adjust.
  • Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, the Fund is attractively valued with projected 20% earnings growth, supporting our positive long-term outlook.

Fund Highlights

  • Invests primarily in U.S. equity securities of large capitalization companies believed to offer the best opportunity for reliable growth at attractive stock valuations.
  • Utilizes a bottom-up idea-driven growth style with

