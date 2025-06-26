Foreign Bonds Are Having A Very Good Year In U.S. Dollar Terms

In line with the strong rally in foreign equities year to date, bond markets ex-US are also posting solid gains, based on a set of ETFs through Wednesday’s close (June 25).
Foreign corporate bonds are leading the international
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|PICB
|-
|-
|Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF
|WIP
|-
|-
|SPDR® FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF
|EMLC
|-
|-
|VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
|BWZ
|-
|-
|SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF
|BWX
|-
|-
|SPDR® Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF