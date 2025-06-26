Touchstone Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • We focus on mid-cap companies with strong earnings growth, disciplined management, and unique market positions to drive superior long-term returns.
  • Despite recent underperformance, we remain confident in our quality-oriented, valuation-disciplined approach, emphasizing capital preservation amid heightened market volatility and policy uncertainty.
  • Recent market volatility and new tariffs have increased downside risks, but selective opportunities are emerging as valuations reset and market breadth improves.
  • We prioritize high-quality growth franchises with pricing power and strong cash flow, maintaining discipline on price targets and seeking to upgrade portfolio quality during market pullbacks.

Fund Highlights

  • Believes that mid cap companies that exhibit faster earnings growth offer the best opportunity for superior real rates of return given the conviction that stock prices follow earnings growth
  • Seeks reasonably priced stocks

