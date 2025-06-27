CT REIT: A Dividend Increase In Line With Inflation

The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CT Real Estate Investment Trust's strong relationship with Canadian Tire ensures stable occupancy and reduces turnover risk, supporting earnings visibility and robust AFFO growth.
  • The CT REIT maintains a healthy 6% dividend yield, retaining 30% of AFFO for development, with a C$331M pipeline largely funded by internal cash flows.
  • Debt levels are stable with manageable refinancing risk, evidenced by recent successful note issuance and a conservative 40% LTV ratio.
  • I expect steady AFFO growth, supporting future dividend increases and an attractive yield premium over government bonds, reinforcing my long-term bullish stance on CTRRF.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

A wide shot shows the exterior of a Canadian Tire retail store with its prominent red and white signage on a partly cloudy day.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been tracking the performance of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN:CA, OTC:CTRRF) for several years now, as I like the strong ties between this commercial

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.82K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRT.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTRRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTRRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTRRF
--
CRT.UN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News