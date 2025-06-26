Amidst macroeconomic volatility and trade wars, freight and logistics companies must endure cost pressures and volume changes. Even an established giant like FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is not completely safe from these headwinds. With its lackluster growth, market sentiments remain unfavorable
FedEx Corporation: Was The Correction An Exaggeration?
Summary
- FedEx faces macroeconomic and trade headwinds, but maintains profitability, liquidity, and operational efficiency despite lackluster growth.
- Cost controls, automation, and network diversification bolster resilience, while manageable debt and strong free cash flow support financial stability.
- Valuation is attractive: shares trade below historical averages and peers, with technicals signaling early bullish momentum and a favorable risk/reward setup.
- Despite challenges, FedEx’s robust fundamentals and discounted price justify my bullish stance and a buy rating after an overdone correction.
