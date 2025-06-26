Engineering and construction costs increased again in June, according to the Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator from PEG and S&P Global Market Intelligence. The headline Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator, a leading indicator measuring wage and material inflation for
Engineering And Construction Costs Continue To Increase In June, But Steel Price Increases Appear To Be Waning
Summary
- Engineering and construction costs increased again in June, according to the Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator from PEG and S&P Global Market Intelligence.
- The materials and equipment indicator saw a second month of declines in June after surging in April.
- The six-month headline expectations for future construction costs indicator saw a minor decrease to 83.5 in June.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.