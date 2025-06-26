Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is leading transportation's next-generation forward with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for quiet, emissions-free city flying that's practical and economical. Following my recent dive into Joby Aviation (JOBY), it's
Inside Archer's Vertical Takeoff Strategy
Summary
- Archer’s Midnight aircraft is entering pilot production, with first deliveries to Abu Dhabi in H2 2025 and U.S. service expected in 2026.
- FAA-type certification remains the key milestone, with Archer targeting approval by late 2025 to unlock commercial passenger flights.
- The company’s dual-track model includes a defense-grade hybrid VTOL under development with Anduril, targeting high-margin government contracts.
- Backed by $1.03 billion in liquidity and Stellantis support, Archer aims to reach breakeven at 250 aircraft per year.
