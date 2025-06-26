The SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) continues to track along its best year since its mid-2000s inception. Indeed, foreign developed-market equities sport some of the best YTD Sharpe ratios among all investable categories in 2025, according to
SPDW: International Stocks Boasting A Record 2025 YTD, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on SPDW, citing its low valuation, strong momentum, and technical breakout above long-term resistance.
- SPDW is outperforming the S&P 500 YTD, with attractive Sharpe ratios and a 2.88% yield, boosted by a weak dollar tailwind.
- The ETF offers broad exposure to developed markets, low expenses, high liquidity, and a favorable risk profile compared to US equities.
- Technical analysis and seasonal trends suggest further upside, with a price target of $51 and strong support on pullbacks to $38.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.