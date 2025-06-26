Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), a supplier of high-voltage power conversion solutions for the semiconductor industry, is a stock that is arguably not where it ought to be. POWI has not really grown the top and the bottom line
Power Integrations: Potential Does Not Always Live Up To Expectations
Summary
- POWI trades at a premium due to its potential for growth, especially with the rise of GaN, but this growth is not assured.
- The stock price has gone down in recent years, weighed down by the lack of growth by a company that is supposed to do better.
- POWI has underperformed the analog market, yet expectations, considering the multiples it trades at, are for it to outperform.
- If the charts are an indication and assuming the trend remains in place, then POWI is likely heading in one specific direction.
