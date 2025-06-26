Why Video Games & Esports? Why HERO?

Global X ETFs
3.43K Followers
Summary

  • In 2024, global spending on video games reached nearly $180 billion, exceeding the combined total spent on professional sports.
  • After decades of gradual progress, gaming has gone mainstream in the U.S. Roughly 213 million people play video games for at least 1 hour each week in the U.S.
  • Major new releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Helldivers II have helped top game publishers boost engagement in 2025.
  • We believe that the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is well-positioned to capture the upside of rising gaming spend, engagement, and monetization.

gamer work space concept, top view a gaming gear, mouse, keyboard, joystick, headset, mobile joystick, in ear headphone and mouse pad on black table background.

EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE/iStock via Getty Images

The video gaming industry is often dismissed as a niche investment category, but its scale tells a different story. In 2024, global spending on video games reached nearly $180 billion, exceeding the combined total spent on professional sports.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

