Why Video Games & Esports? Why HERO?

The video gaming industry is often dismissed as a niche investment category, but its scale tells a different story. In 2024, global spending on video games reached nearly $180 billion, exceeding the combined total spent on professional sports.
- After decades of gradual progress, gaming has gone mainstream in the U.S. Roughly 213 million people play video games for at least 1 hour each week in the U.S.
- Major new releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Helldivers II have helped top game publishers boost engagement in 2025.
- We believe that the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF is well-positioned to capture the upside of rising gaming spend, engagement, and monetization.
