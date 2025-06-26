Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) has benefited from explosive growth in sales and its stock price over the past five years. The overarching trend since 2020 facing brokerage stocks has been consolidation toward IBKR, Schwab (
Interactive Brokers: Overvalued With Lower Growth Potential, But Discounted To Robinhood
Summary
- Interactive Brokers has seen explosive growth, but momentum and investor flows are slowing as macro tailwinds fade and trading activity plateaus.
- IBKR's valuation is elevated, with a forward price-to-sales ratio double last year's, while growth and expansion opportunities are now limited.
- Interest rate cuts and quantitative tightening threaten IBKR's revenue growth, as the post-2020 trading boom and easy money conditions reverse.
- Interactive Brokers' managers see fewer acquisition opportunities at an appropriate price. The company is still expanding products but has far fewer innovation avenues than in the past.
- I'm neutral on IBKR: it's overvalued compared to its typical range, but relatively cheap compared to Robinhood, both of which should have much slower growth over the next five years.
