PSF: Attractively Valued, But Weak Dividend Coverage

Cain Lee
6.08K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • PSF provides attractive income with a 7.6% yield and global diversification, making it appealing for long-term, income-focused investors.
  • The fund currently trades at a 7.5% discount to NAV, offering a compelling entry point, especially if interest rates decline in the future.
  • PSF's performance and dividend coverage have been inconsistent, raising concerns about the sustainability of its high payout.
  • While I see long-term value, I remain cautious about a potential dividend cut if earnings do not improve, especially in a high-rate environment.

Satisfaction survey with difference of salary income or benefit or promotion position concept. Wooden block with smile face standing on high coins stack more than low level coins stack with sad face.

Wipada Wipawin

Overview

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns from a portfolio of preferred and income securities. A fund like PSF can be used

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.08K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News