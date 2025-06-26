Global Net Lease: Value Destruction At Work

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Global Net Lease's merger with Necessity Retail led to dilution and marked an unclear strategy, raising major red flags for investors.
  • Despite efforts to deleverage and focus on industrial/distribution assets, value destruction and poor execution have eroded book value and investor confidence.
  • Dividend cuts have followed falling AFFO, with the current yield near 10%, but capital return prospects remain highly uncertain given management's track record.
  • I remain very cautious about GNL, as ongoing uncertainty and lack of a compelling strategic plan outweigh the appeal of a high dividend yield.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Diversified investment strategy. Hands hold the charts. The investor manages the portfolio. Pie chart, division.

beast01

In May 2023, I believed that the situation for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was uncertain after the company announced a merger with Necessity Retail. The REIT has been challenged, like so many peers, with a high office exposure and

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.88K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GNL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GNL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News