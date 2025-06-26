Since my previous publication in March, Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) has gone through a key phase of strategic consolidation, marked by a profound internal transformation and a macroeconomic and regulatory environment that began to align with market logic.
Central Puerto: Solid Fundamentals And Limited Room For Growth
Summary
- Central Puerto completed a major internal reorganization, integrating its renewable and thermal platforms and divesting non-core assets to strengthen operational focus and simplify its business structure.
- Regulatory reforms enabled market-based pricing and private power contracts, opening a new investment cycle. Central Puerto moved swiftly to align its operations and strategy with this evolving framework.
- In Q1 2025, revenue grew 31% YoY to $196MM, while adjusted EBITDA reached $90 million. Net income more than doubled, supported by efficient dispatch and equity earnings.
- The stock trades at 4.6x EV/EBITDA FWD and 0.90x P/B, well below peers. Despite the valuation upside, EPS pressure and macro volatility support a more balanced hold stance for now.
