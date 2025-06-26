The announcement of a 90-day tariff truce between the US and China propelled global equities back to pre-Liberation Day levels. Investors appear to be convinced that trade negotiations will lead to increased certainty and stem damage to the global
How To Position For A Positive Path In U.S.-China Trade Relations
Summary
- The announcement of a 90-day tariff truce between the US and China propelled global equities back to pre-Liberation Day levels.
- The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has historically been highly sensitive to trade news, despite low revenue exposure to the US.
- Although many investors would point to the release of DeepSeek AI as a market turning point, we believe January 2024 is a more appropriate date to pin as having potentially been the bottom in China stocks.
- After the much-anticipated, 90-minute phone call between President Trump and President Xi on June 5th, the US and China appear to be on the right path towards a deal and trade détente.
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. KraneShares offers innovative investment solutions tailored to three key pillars: China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. Our team is determined to provide industry-leading, differentiated, and high-conviction investment strategies that offer access to key market trends. Our mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to capture the importance of these themes as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio.
Recommended For You
About KWEB ETF
Compare to Peers