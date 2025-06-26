Why Oil Markets Aren't Pricing In An 'Existential Crisis' Despite Mideast Tensions

Jun. 26, 2025 2:44 PM ET, , , , , , , ,
TD Wealth
4.99K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Why oil markets aren't surging on Middle East tensions.
  • Is oil being priced on fear or fundamentals?
  • Why oil markets may have an abundance of supply.

High angle view of an oil rig close to shore, Cromarty Firth, Scotland, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

The price of oil has slid in recent days despite an escalation in Middle East tensions. Have investors become desensitized to geopolitical shocks or are there other factors at play? Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, looks

This article was written by

TD Wealth
4.99K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
BNO--
United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News