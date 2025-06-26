The price of oil has slid in recent days despite an escalation in Middle East tensions. Have investors become desensitized to geopolitical shocks or are there other factors at play? Bart Melek, Head of Commodity Strategy at TD Securities, looks
Why Oil Markets Aren't Pricing In An 'Existential Crisis' Despite Mideast Tensions
Summary
- Why oil markets aren't surging on Middle East tensions.
- Is oil being priced on fear or fundamentals?
- Why oil markets may have an abundance of supply.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.