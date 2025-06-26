Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) have been a tremendous performer over the past year, surging 55%, as it has reinvigorated core brands and generated extraordinary growth from its subscription service, Nuuly. This has made URBN a rare growth stock in the
Urban Outfitters: Fundamental Outperformance Increasingly Reflected (Downgrade)
Summary
- Urban Outfitters has delivered exceptional growth, driven by strong core brands and explosive Nuuly subscription performance, outpacing the struggling apparel sector.
- Recent results show robust revenue, margin expansion, and operating leverage, with Nuuly achieving profitability and continued rapid subscriber growth.
- The company benefits from minimal tariff exposure, a healthy balance sheet, and strong free cash flow, supporting share buybacks and financial flexibility.
- With shares now near fair value, I am moving to a 'hold' rating—the upside is limited, so I recommend waiting for a pullback before buying more.
