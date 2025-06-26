HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call June 26, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aydin Kilic - President & CEO

Darcy Daubaras - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Edward Holmes - Executive Chairman

Nathan Fast - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Bill Papanastasiou - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Chris Brendler - Unidentified Company

Michael Anthony Colonnese - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Nathan Fast

Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's webcast on HIVE Digital Technologies financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. My name is Nathan Fast, Director of Marketing and Branding at HIVE, and I'll be your moderator for today's call.

Before we get started, on Slide 2, I would like to briefly note the disclosures for today's presentation. Except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, believes and similar expressions identify these statements. Actual results could differ materially, and we disclaim any obligation to update them, except as required by law. For a full discussion of risk factors, please refer to our most recent SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

In addition to discussing results that are calculated in accordance with GAAP, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow. Management uses these metrics to evaluate operating performance and believes they provide investors with additional insight, and they are presented for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation from GAAP results.

Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation and in the press release and Form 8-K furnished to the SEC.

On the next slide, I'm pleased to introduce today's presenters: Frank