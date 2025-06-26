GDXJ And JNUG Outperform Gold During Recent Rally- GDXU Is Gold Mining On Steroids

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Gold remains in a strong long-term bullish trend, with junior gold miners and related ETFs delivering leveraged upside performance in 2025.
  • GDXJ, JNUG, and GDXU have all significantly outperformed gold futures recently, with GDXU providing the highest short-term returns.
  • GDXJ is unleveraged but carries inherent risk; JNUG and GDXU offer explicit leverage and require disciplined risk management due to time decay and volatility.
  • I remain bullish on gold and junior miners, expecting GDXJ, JNUG, and GDXU to continue outperforming if gold maintains its upward momentum.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
3D rendering golden an arrow and gold, intricately integrated into the scene, signifies financial abundance and successful investments.

sumoyut/iStock via Getty Images

Junior gold mining shares are highly speculative, as many of the companies explore for the metal and engage in early-stage production. Junior gold miners typically have small capitalization compared to the senior miners. However, a gold strike by these companies can provide leveraged returns.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
30.06K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is long gold.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GDXU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GDXU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDXU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News