Rena Sherbill: Welcome back Sara Awad from Tech Stock Pros and the Investing Group she runs, Tech Contrarians. Welcome back to Investing Experts.

Sara Awad: Thanks so much. Thanks for having me. I love being here.

RS: Yeah, it's always great to talk to you. You always give us really insightful updates on what's happening in the tech space.

And true to 2025 form, we are not in any kind of quiet week or quiet times. It seems to be getting louder and louder. How are you digesting these markets as it pertains to tech and just in general as an investor, how are you looking at things and thinking about things?

SA: Every week something new happens, so it's definitely been eventful. I think we'll look back at 2025 as a unique year in this decade.

In terms of how we're looking at things, I think it's really interesting to look at all the geopolitical conflict unfolding, and the market's kind of, I would say, lacking reaction to it.

I mean, we had oil prices surge when this all got started, not the last Friday, but the one prior. And then after that, markets have been pretty resilient.

And we were talking about this before we jumped on the podcast and saying that maybe this has to do with investors already pricing in the worst case scenario since that massive dip in April, those lows of of early April.

So it seems that investors are more resilient.

But having said that, we have this risk of of oil prices going up, especially with the events that happened today with the strikes on Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and all these oil rich countries that could cause oil prices to to spike further, create this this fear of instability, cause inflation to go up, make it harder for interest rates to come down, and ultimately trickle into the to the tech space.

But from current visibility, from where I'm standing, it seems that what's unfolding in the Middle East is really having somewhat of a minimal impact on the tech sector.

At the end of the day, it's a sad truth that something can happen that's this big, and it has minimal impact when it comes to the AI trend or when it comes to the cyclical recovery that we're seeing in the analog space.

It seems that the tech space is holding up pretty well and momentum, especially where AI is, is well and alive.

RS: What are you most focused on in the tech space right now?

SA: So now in terms of of the tech space, there's a bit of debate on if this would be considered a strictly tech company. But I think for the most part, it's it's regarded as such, which is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), after the Robotaxi launch yesterday.

I think we were all really looking forward to that, especially after all the Trump and Elon Musk drama that unpacked earlier this month. I think we're all waiting to see if this is gonna be Tesla's make it or break it moment.

And tuning in to to all the updates coming out and the limited information really that we got from the event yesterday because it was on invitation only, and the individuals invited were mostly people already fans of Tesla, influencers that got special early access, early rider access invitation.

It seems that we don't know too much, but from what we do know about the launch itself, I have to say it didn't seem to be all that impressive. I mean, the stock was trading up only slightly around 1% in premarket, and then market opened then it hit higher than 10% for the day. So I think anything that's on our radar today geopolitical events aside.

Because it's really interesting to see investors react so positively to something that kind of seems like a rosy kind of model Y with FSD. Because you still have someone in the car kind of monitoring the safety of it, and you only had a small fleet of 10 vehicles.

RS: What do you think this means for Tesla, or how do you interpret it as meaning for Tesla long term? Or can you interpret this for the long term?

SA: I think we can interpret this in terms of of Tesla's kind of tapping into this new serviceable addressable market. The SAM that's expanding in the robotaxi kind of industry. So it's definitely a big deal in terms of where headed where Tesla is headed, in the long term.

I think our concern is more about how tangible or how much we'll see this reflected in the financials in the near term. There's definitely a a massive market opportunity.

But what concerns me about the stock price movement today is that investors are getting excited about the potential of Tesla being able to monetize this, into a solid revenue stream, especially that, you know, its sales in Europe, its sales in domestic China have all been kind of the declining with the intense Chinese competition from the likes of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) who's kind of pressuring them on price and with a lot of backlash against Musk for the role he played in government.

This seems to be the next leg of growth that Tesla is really gonna rely on. So there's a lot of weight around it. And Musk himself has said at one point or another that if we can make autonomous drive happen, that'll be the determinant of how successful Tesla can really be.

So I think the company, overall, if we're looking long term, is on the right track. But I think for that to really be the case and for investors to really take a longer term position in the stock, we need to know more from Musk, from Tesla about three things.

Pricing, safety, and scalability. And I think we didn't really get enough of that at the launch yesterday.

It felt a bit thin on that, and it felt like there was some safekeeping, especially when we look at, for example, how much we know about way more safety precautions versus those of of Tesla's robotaxi.

Especially that now Tesla no longer has that first mover advantage. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) took that over from them. So there's a lot of catching up to do, and I think the market really is understanding how much time this is gonna take.

It's not gonna be something that we're gonna see in next quarter's print. Although we might see it talked about, and that may drive the stock higher. I mean, we are still buy rated. We upgraded Tesla after that dip, that 17% dip in one day on the Trump Musk drama.

But since then, we've been buy rated, and we think that the momentum from the robotaxi event is gonna continue, but we do flag some issues for this to be a stock that you wanna stay in in the midterm.

RS: Why do you think some of those things weren't discussed yesterday? Is that reflective of deeper concerns? What's your take?

SA: I think part of this is deeper concerns in terms of how prepared Tesla really is to scale this. I think it really does, at the end of the day, come down to scale.

I mean, if we go over really briefly the information that we got from yesterday, Tesla revealed a new robotaxi page on their site that kinda gave an outline on how to download the app, how to get started, how to ask for for help. Very basic things, but nothing that's too in-depth to tell investors what's happening and where this is heading.

And aside from that, what we know is that Musk said or he posted actually on on X that there's gonna be a flat fee of $420. So that's something that's a piece of a data point that we can use and kind of put aside to come back to.

But when it comes to the broader kind of pricing dynamic, what we do know is that Waymo's actually priced more expensively than Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), which are its main competitors in the ride hailing industry.

So we know that there's a potential for robotaxi to to be priced competitively with Waymo and be more monetizable in terms of of acting as a real revenue stream for Tesla.

At the same time, we didn't really get an idea about what kind of pricing dynamics or what pricing model Musk is kind of looking to launch this with. So that's in terms of pricing.

Aside from that, when it comes to scale, what we know from Musk, again, circulating information that was really missing from yesterday's event, what we know from Musk from his interview he did last month with CNBC is that he said that we could start with 1,000 or even 10,000 vehicles in one day, but we don't wanna go that fast.

What we wanna do is start with 10 and then maybe increase it to 20 and then 40 per week. That probably hit a thousand within a few months. So these seem like big numbers that are being thrown out.

And I think that the risk here is that they they set up the Tesla robotaxi service to look more prepared than it necessarily is.

And while this momentum is definitely alive and well in the long term in terms of again, the sound that robotaxi can bring for the company, it is dangerous to to not price in the milestones that need to happen for us to get there.

So when it comes to scalability, that's the biggest aspect that they need to really get on top of, especially if they wanna keep up with Waymo's pace of growth, which had their their vehicles on the street, if I'm not mistaken, in March and has been scaling pretty well up to 250,000 rides per week.

So Tesla has a lot of catching up to do there, and Waymo's looking to ramp more vehicles at a factory a new factory in Arizona.

So Tesla has a lot of capturing up to do in that regard, and I think now the pressure is gonna be more on Musk to give us as investors and even as consumers, people who wanna take these rides and sign up for them, more information about safety as well, which brings me to, I think that's the hindrance when we talk about scalability.

It's really safety when it comes to regulation, especially that regulation is becoming a bigger issue when it comes to autonomous driving. In terms of safety, I think the bit that's really the biggest pushback to to customers.

And when you compare, for example, Tesla's robotaxi versus the Waymo robotaxi, the main critique is that they're missing a lot of sensors that make the vehicle more susceptible to lack sensitivity and potentially have a higher crash rate.

Now the data coming out from Bloomberg Intelligence, etc, really does prep up the robotaxi from Tesla to be much safer than Waymo. At the same time, I've read a lot about different kind of critiques about the research that's been put together citing, for example, hours of FSD within a Tesla versus hours driven within the Waymo and the Tesla having much higher numbers.

But part of that data is kind of obscured by the fact that within the FSD hours recorded for Tesla, there was always someone in the vehicle with a driver's license that could take over and correct any mistakes.

So it seems like there's a bit of a mishmash in how people are interpreting these numbers coming through. And, again, the biggest risks there, whether in terms of scalability or safety or even pricing, is that they're setting up Tesla's robotaxi to be something that still isn't now maybe something that's gonna be by the end of the year, but something that it's still not necessarily capable of now or isn't really reflective of its current capabilities.

So we remain buy rated on Tesla, but this is something that we wanna flag for investors because we think any information that we get, whether on terms of safety or in terms of scalability, is really gonna drive that momentum for the stock price to continue to go up.

Any lack of of visibility there, anything that the market can kind of catch up with Tesla on in terms of missing information, especially where safety is regarded, could really cause the stock to be in a higher risk profile, and cause the stock to to see some downside.

Because at the end of the day, safety really is the central focus for this to get approved by regulators and for it to be scalable at the end of the day, which is what consumers and investors want for Tesla to be able to for the stock to continue seeing this momentum and for consumers to be able to tap into this new futuristic side of the ride hailing industry.

RS: And then curious how the Musk angle figures into your investment thesis. As of now, Trump's attention is elsewhere. Musk seems to be more focused on Tesla.

What is your sense from the investor community, and what is your own sense of how much of a factor the Musk/Trump, or Musk in general, concerns there are affecting your investment thesis?

SA: It seems that now Musk and Trump, especially after that mini breakup that they had earlier this month, everyone's gone back to paying attention to what's on their plate, whether in terms of Musk trying to give more attention to SpaceX (SPACE), and Trump giving necessary and overdue attention to geopolitics, with everything unfolding.

So in terms of this, it seems that more attention from Musk is being put back into the company. Investors are happy about this because this is what they've been lobbying for, and this is why the stock rallied after Q1's report.

In spite of disastrous numbers, the stock rallied because Musk said, hey, I'm gonna spend less time in the government and more time focusing on Tesla. So I think in terms of the balance between the two, I think we're looking at something that's a healthier dynamic.

So less volatile Tesla when it comes to the dynamics between Elon Musk and Trump that got priced in with that 17% crash in one day. At the same time, when it comes to Musk and his attention at Tesla, it still feels that he largely dictates the stock price movement.

I mean, we've said this before, and Tesla isn't really a stock that trades based on fundamentals solely. It really does trade a lot based on investor confidence in Elon Musk and the next leg of growth that he's gonna present the company with or this future of of autonomy that he's driving Tesla towards, kind of abandoning Tesla's status as an EV automaker and reframing it as this autonomous robotics, technology company, which in part is true.

And that's what makes the robotaxi's launch this weekend such a critical turning point for the company because everyone wants to see this be Tesla's next big thing.

And the market's digesting it as such, in my personal opinion, because this has been a promise that's been out for so long since since 2019, if not earlier. So people are desperate to get an update.

And so even though if the update wasn't as impressive as investors or the market would have liked or as impressive as the competition in the field, it was a positive for Tesla because at least we're seeing execution on a promise that's been out for a while now.

RS: So long standing or relatively long standing concerns around Tesla, we've discussed them the past few episodes, you've updated your thoughts now.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), also a stock that you had concerns about that you expressed. They released earnings in the past month. How are you thinking about NVIDIA these days and the AI section of the sector?

SA: So for NVIDIA, that's a great question to double down on. I remember last time we were here, we discussed NVIDIA pre earnings, and we were discussing how our thesis on NVIDIA was that they're gonna guide lower than consensus for their for the July outlook.

And, indeed, for July they expected a very slight growth for 2% sequentially, to 45,000,000,000 missing consensus estimates, which were at around 46,200,000,000 if I'm not mistaken.

So we did see that thesis play out, but what we didn't see is the stock price get dragged down by it.

And the reason - well, what I would attribute to that to in hindsight is because that basically that (NASDAQ:AMD) 800,000,000 write off and that 5,500,000,000 write off from NVIDIA that happened in April in response to the new licensing requirement for the h20, all of that kind of already priced in a lot of the negatives or potential negatives that the stock had to deal with.

And so then we saw that the stock had been preemptively or based on that news, that write off derisked, and then what we got on the print is basically outlook getting derisked as well.

So we upgraded NVIDIA after Outlook got derisked. And so we're still bullish on the trajectory that NVIDIA is gonna have towards the end of the year in terms of its next generation AI servers and in terms of adoption for Blackwell.

If you recall last time when we spoke, one of our main concerns was that they're sitting on a lot of hopper inventory, and that inventory needs to get off the shelf so that now customers can focus more on Blackwell and Blackwell adoption.

So I think that's what we've seen kind of played out this quarter. They wrote off the inventory for the hopper series and inventory they can't sell to China, and they also derisked their outlook going forward, so now we should see a healthier momentum and healthier growth reaccelerating from there.

That's in terms of NVIDIA, and AMD comes into this this conversation because since we last spoke, AMD had their own AI day.

And that day, the stock actually traded down by roughly 2%. And we came out, and we doubled down our buy rating on AMD. We had upgraded it after they reported earnings in early May.

We came out, we doubled down on our buy rating saying that the reason to buy AMD isn't actually their AI server capabilities or how big they can make it in terms of competing with NVIDIA yet.

Maybe that's a conversation to be had next year. But for this year, it's really about their server CPU road map and how that's competing and taking shares specifically away from Intel (INTC).

I think now market estimates for AMD's share in that market is for 40% this year, which is very impressive considering that AMD's really built up their market share here from the ground up from roughly 0% in 2017.

Lisa Sue's done great to ramp that up, and I think that's the reason that now we see momentum with AMD.

And AMD is one of those names that's very easily mistaken to have this massive AI tailwind, when they actually are doing something great just on another front. And that's a good enough reason to look at them and buy the stock.

RS: Any other thoughts on the mega cap names?

SA: So on the mega cap names, it really has been an eventful month, I think, or month and a half since we last spoke.

We also had Apple's (AAPL) worldwide developer conference. I think that was a bit of a disappointment to a lot of investors.

People were waiting for this moment when it came to integrating AI. It said we got kind of som revamp of more aesthetic aspects of the next generation iPhone.

So I think people are still waiting for Apple to catch up. But in terms of the long term trajectory of the stock in our sentiment, we continue to be bullish on Apple.

We think that at the end of the day, iPhone remains the gold standard, and Apple is gonna have a tough tough year this year. I mean, the IDC already lowered their smartphone forecast for the year by 0.6%. So in terms of iPhone sales, they're looking at a painful year. But at the same time, this is the time that you wanna be adding this stock.

RS: Are you still bullish on Broadcom (AVGO)?

SA: Yes. Broadcom is actually, earlier this quarter, Broadcom was our best performer in the semis quarter to date. So Broadcom, they reported earnings as well, if I'm not mistaken, since we last spoke.

And and they reported earnings with with numbers coming in in line, and we attribute that to basically the market having priced in a lot of the positive heading into print and a lot of the excitement around Broadcom was already priced in.

But we think investors, although it's a bit pricey, investors should look for any pullback there to add because Broadcom is a name with solid fundamentals, in the midterm, not only because of their position in the ASIC business, but also because of their position in networking and the increased port count that they're gonna have on next generation AI servers.

That's gonna be able to to expand the business and also offset any margin contraction that comes from the ASIC business, which is as management from Marvell (MRVL) and management from Broadcom have recognized as lower margin business.

So in terms of of Broadcom's health, we think this is a great midterm play. Come 2026 or 2027, what investors need to keep in mind for Broadcom is that Apple is a 20% client. And that creates some risk because Apple's going in house on a lot of the components of its iPhones.

So if Apple chooses to do that with Broadcom, and we're looking at a stock reset there, to price in that negative to price in the loss of Apple. But even in the face of that from current visibility, that's just all the more opportunity to double down and add on that pullback for Broadcom because AI is going to be a larger and larger part of their business, and we do think that that can be sustainable, especially as ASIC takes over more of the mid to low end inferencing from the the broader AI market.

And doubling back real quick to Tesla, something that I found interesting that I I haven't seen a lot of people talk about, and that kind of increases my attention to the safety of the robotaxi service, is the fact that Musk chose to do the launch on a Sunday. Did you notice that?

RS: Yeah. I was curious about that.

SA: So I went ahead actually, and I asked Grok, you know, to keep it in the Musk ecosystem. And I asked Grok, what's the day with the least traffic out of the seven days of the week? Which one has the least traffic? And so Grok actually cited the Texas A&M Transportation Institution in general traffic studies and said that it points to Sunday. Right? It's the least trafficed day of the week.

So I think that's interesting because I did find it odd when it was announced that it's gonna be on a Sunday. Prior to this, Musk has held events more in a louder time of the week, during market hours.

And so it was interesting to see him choose that day, and I think that part of that can be attributed that he wanted to squeeze that margin of error that could happen from the vehicles being out in a busy or higher traffic area while doing this launch.

So that makes me a bit more concerned about how prepared these cars are to be, during for example, rush hour on a Wednesday.

I think all of these are factors that I point out, not because we're bearish on on Tesla, but more because we need to see updates from management about these. And I think as soon as we get those updates, that's when you know momentum will continue from here because not only is Tesla in the right direction, but they're actually gonna have a faster pace of of scalability and growth in that direction.

RS: Speaking of following along and updates, CoreWeave (CRWV) is a stock with a lot of momentum that you've discussed on your past few appearances here, and you've written about it on Seeking Alpha, your changed investment thesis there.

What are your thoughts on CoreWeave? How should investors be thinking about them?

SA: So, yeah, CoreWeave has also skyrocketed since their IPO.

Interestingly, today, they're down a bit, roughly 6%. We changed our sentiment on CoreWeave earlier this month, and it was basically more around a valuation downgrade.

And the reason was the the reason for our downgrade was basically that we were concerned that the stock and the market were getting ahead of themselves when it came to to how much CoreWeave can actually grow, and deliver on all this hype that's being priced into the stock at current levels.

I mean, if you look at CoreWeave's stock, it's up 332% year to date and 68% over the past month alone.

So the sense that we got is that there's a lot of retail money flowing into this, and our concern is that there's not gonna be a lot of new money flowing into this because the good news has happened.

The stock has gained the spotlight and now it's at higher risk of of crashing on any slip up, really. So that's kind of what our sentiment is on CoreWeave at the moment.

At the same time, the stock, it did dip a bit since our rating, but then it's come back up roughly by 15%.

Our sentiment, or our take, or our advice, if you will, for investors is that there's so many great companies within the tech space with great fundamentals that it would be unfavorable in terms of risk reward to add money to a stock that's ran up so much and now exists within this higher risk profile because of the run up and because of this likelihood that when you look at the ownership structure of the stock, it's more weighted towards retail investors, which makes us worried about, sell now, ask questions later reaction to any news that comes out around this still new company.

RS: And I was curious if, you know, we've been talking about how ever changing the markets are these days. Is there a metric that you would encourage retail investors to focus on most of all during this time or not really in general, you're focused on the same things that you've always focused on?

Is there anything that sticks out or is your general strategy more or less unchanged?

SA: Our general strategy is more or less unchanged in these times. At the same time, I think there's a lot more to keep our eyes on. Right?

Because now what we're afraid to see is that more investors have kind of abandoned growth stocks, and gravitate more towards value picks, which gives us the opportunity to grab these growth stocks that have solid fundamentals at a better price.

So we're kind of circling the information coming through. But even now, even with everything going on geopolitically, more or less, we continue to stick to the fundamentals.

I mean, again, when it comes to geopolitics and tech, the real impact here would be changes in oil prices. Aside from that, even with the new announced deals in Saudi Arabia and in the Gulf after Trump's visit this year, even with these deals underway, we don't see the the geopolitical tension or a full fledged war in the Middle East really impacting either Super Micro (SMCI) with that bulk deal or any of the tech fundamentals.

It all comes down to if inflation will go up and interest rates would go up, and that would cause more pressure on the end consumer, and then we'll see harder recovery when it comes to, for example, PCs or smartphones.

But for the overall momentum of the year, though, there's more things to keep track on. One of them is oil (CL1:COM), and then another one that comes to mind is really tariffs because we're heading into the second half of the year, and we still have this looming tariff threat.

And while the market has kind of digested and and priced in a lot of those negatives, even if nothing happens from now until the end of the year where tariffs are concerned, we still saw a lot of pull in out of fear of tariffs in the first half, in Q1 and in Q2.

And the risk there is that we saw a lot of pull in terms of inventory, and there's a risk of of tech being outdated come second half. So if these companies pulled in inventory out of fear of tariffs coming in, and then come second half, we don't have any tariffs. They have a lot of inventory on their hands, and this is outdated inventory or older generation inventory.

Then we're gonna see that inventory be priced lower then if they're lower than expected because there's too much there's a surplus of inventory. If this inventory is priced lower, then prices are gonna be lower, and then we're gonna have to see a wave of inventory correction come maybe Q3 or Q4.

So that's really another kind of factor that we're looking at. I mean, a lot of the analog names have kind of surged up on this expectation that there's a cyclical recovery, which is true, which is underway.

But another another factor that plays in, especially when looking at semis, investors should keep in mind, that you still do have the impact of tariff pull in even if Trump really abandons the entire tariff situation.

And something else when it comes to kind of Trump and the trade war is actually a report by the Wall Street Journal last week saying that the Department of Commerce is predicting to terminate the expert waiver for advanced semi cap equipment into China.

So that's saying that, hey, guys. We're not gonna sell the advanced DUV or EUV to factories or plants or fabs that exist within China. So that could impact SK Hynix (OTCPK:HXSCF). That could impact TSMC (TSM). That could impact Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF).

So I think with all that's happening, a lot of things are getting kind of brushed under the rug that we need to pay attention to for this broader narrative. I mean, the semi cap names, (ASML), Lam Research (LRCX), and AIMA are names that we are extremely bullish on for the longer term.

But that data point coming through that didn't get as much attention with everything else happening is something worth looking at because it does put these names in a bit of a higher risk profile considering their exposure to to sales to China.

RS: Lot of stuff to digest. Lot of stuff to take in. Lot of stuff to be aware of. Lot of stuff to pay for it to, and some stuff to ignore, I would imagine, you don't want too much market noise in your head. You gotta figure out that noise to signal ratio.

So if anyone's been on Seeking Alpha recently, you've seen that we're having an a site wide sale, 20% off everything. So if you're not a premium subscriber, you can become a premium subscriber and you can read more than just a few articles that Sara writes under Tech Stock Pros.

You can get a discount to Tech Contrarians, which is the Investing Group that Sara runs. A lot to take advantage of.

Sara, I'll leave you with the last word. Appreciate you always coming on. Appreciate all your insights. Talk to you again soon.

SA: Thanks so much. And it's always a pleasure talking to you, really. Investors interested to come back to the tech concurrency team, to our Investing Group. It's me and a team of of analysts.

We work really hard to kind of make sure we filter out market noise for you. That's more important than ever now with everything going on. So we'd love to have you guys behind the paywall.

Just something worth throwing out that we do that our investors within the Investing Group really appreciate is one on one consultations to make sure that we're giving everyone as much attention as they need to tailor their portfolio.

So if you're interested in being part of that or jumping on a one on one consultation, feel free to jump into the service and test it out firsthand with the team.

