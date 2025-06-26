Still Avoiding The Greenbrier Companies
Summary
- Greenbrier's recent financials show improved net income but declining cash flow and backlog, raising sustainability concerns for dividends.
- The stock's 2.83% dividend yield is less attractive than the 4.25% yield on 10-Year Treasury Notes, offering a negative risk premium.
- For Greenbrier to match Treasury cash flows, dividends must grow at an unrealistic 8.8% CAGR, which I find highly optimistic.
- Given the higher risk and lower expected returns versus Treasuries, I continue to avoid Greenbrier shares until the valuation improves.
