Summary

  • Bullish on McCormick & Company, Incorporated for long-term investors, especially after a strong Q2 and an outlook reaffirmation.
  • The company demonstrated robust consumer demand, solid volume growth, and beat EPS estimates, despite regional and segment differences.
  • McCormick's dividend growth, tariff mitigation strategies, and stable earnings outlook support holding or adding to a house position.
  • While MKC stock valuation is at a premium, we see double-digit return potential as shares approach their 52-week high.
Smoke in pot on top of pots of beans

Jeremy Woodhouse/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We continue to like McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for long-term investment. We have traded this one a few times in the past, most notably calling the bottom in October 2023 with

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MKC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

