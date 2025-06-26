Amprius: Upgrading On Commercial Momentum
Summary
- I am upgrading AMPX to a buy and forecast a 100% upside for the shares, driven by strong SiCore sales momentum.
- AMPX's shift from costly nanowire tech to SiCore enables drop-in battery replacements with superior energy density, driving commercial traction.
- Revenue surged 380% YoY in Q1, with major orders, a growing backlog, and new manufacturing contracts supporting near-term profitability.
- With zero debt, solid cash, and reduced CAPEX needs, AMPX is positioned for rapid growth and margin improvement as SiCore adoption expands.
