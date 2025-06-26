I have a pretty good track record when it comes to the automotive retail market. But not all of my calls have proven to be successful, at least not yet. One good example of this can be seen by looking

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!