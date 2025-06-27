Riding Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is for aggressive and risk tolerant investors. I find the thesis for SMCI alone a Hold case (with a long-term fundamental buy bias, and valuation concerns) and am wary of the high risks and
Can't Buy Super Micro Computer, Can't Trust SMCY: A Cautious Investor's Dilemma
Summary
- I maintain a Hold on Super Micro Computer: bullish on fundamentals, but valuation and volatility concerns keep me cautious despite recent price corrections.
- SMCI's AI hardware leverage is compelling, but risks include customer concentration, execution challenges, and high competition with no clear moat.
- Option-writing ETF YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF fails to mitigate SMCI's volatility or capture meaningful upside, making it an unattractive alternative for risk-averse investors.
- I recommend holding SMCI for existing investors, but see no compelling entry point now—awaiting valuation compression or positive catalysts; No use case for SMCY as volatility too high.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.