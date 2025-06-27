HPF: Attractively Valued But Questionable Dividend Coverage

Cain Lee
Summary

  • John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II offers a high 9.4% yield and monthly payouts, appealing for income-focused investors but with limited capital appreciation potential.
  • The fund's price is sensitive to interest rates and currently trades near fair value, making accumulation attractive if rate cuts occur.
  • HPF's aggressive leverage and inconsistent earnings history raise concerns about dividend sustainability and long-term NAV growth.
  • I rate HPF a hold, balancing its favorable valuation and tax efficiency against risks of capital deterioration and unreliable dividend coverage.

Yellow Question Mark Tokens Pile Inquiry Concept 3D

narvo vexar/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) operates as a closed end fund that aims to provide attractive total returns through its portfolio of preferred stocks and convertible securities. The fund aims to

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

