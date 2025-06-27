Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) isn’t a name I had on my radar until recently, but I think it deserves a lot more attention than it gets. The company sits in a niche part of the SaaS market (identity
Intellicheck: A Small-Cap SaaS Name Tackling A Big Problem
Summary
- Intellicheck is executing well in the high-margin, capital-light digital ID authentication space, expanding into regulated industries with strong growth potential.
- Q1 2025 showed solid progress: SaaS revenue rose 5.6%, gross margins stayed above 90%, and deferred revenue hit record highs, signaling sticky customer relationships.
- Strategic pivots—diversifying beyond retail, modernizing its tech stack, and ramping up sales—are driving adoption in lucrative verticals like title insurance and banking.
- Despite microcap risks and a premium valuation, Intellicheck’s operational discipline, expanding sales engine, and resilient business model justify my Buy rating.
