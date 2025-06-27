Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • We focus on leading growth businesses with sustainable earnings, strong competitive advantages, and rational valuations, building a concentrated, conviction-weighted portfolio.
  • Despite underperforming the MSCI EM Index in Q1 2025, our fund outperformed the EM Growth Index, reflecting improved portfolio resilience and earnings stability.
  • Recent portfolio changes reflect our commitment to high-conviction, market-leading businesses and disciplined exits from positions with weakening fundamentals or disrupted outlooks.
  • We remain cautious amid global trade tensions, but our diversified, resilient portfolio is well-positioned to navigate uncertainty and capitalize on long-term growth opportunities.

Fund Highlights

  • Seeks to identify leading growth businesses that meet the following criteria:
    • Sustainable, above-average earnings growth
    • Leadership position in a promising business space
    • Significant competitive advantages / distinctive business franchise
    • Clear mission and value-added focus
    • Financial strength

