Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Touchstone Investments
3 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • We use a bottom-up, quality-focused process to find profitable, shareholder-aligned small caps trading below private market value, emphasizing strong returns on capital and governance.
  • Despite a challenging market, our defensive, quality-driven portfolio outperformed the Russell 2000, aided by strong stock selection and sector positioning in Consumer Staples and Real Estate.
  • Key contributors included ACI Worldwide, Hanover Insurance, and Somnigroup, while DoubleVerify, Moelis, and Revolve Group detracted; portfolio adjustments reflected evolving conviction and market cap constraints.
  • With economic uncertainty and elevated valuations, I expect modest equity returns; quality and defensive factors should outperform if recession risks persist, favoring our fund’s positioning.

Crystal globe placed on lush moss, representing environmental protection and sustainability

Yuliya Taba

Fund Highlights

  • Utilizes a bottom-up security selection process that screens potential investments against a proprietary quantitative model for return on capital, earnings to value ratio, free cash flow and return on equity
  • Looks at a company's corporate

This article was written by

Touchstone Investments
3 Followers
At Touchstone Investments, we recognize that not all mutual fund companies are created equal. Our commitment to being Distinctively Active means the employment of a fully integrated and rigorous process for identifying and partnering with asset managers who sub-advise our mutual funds and advocating a robust approach to portfolio construction that either uses standalone active strategies or serves as a complement to passive strategies. That is the power of Distinctively Active. Touchstone Funds are offered nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, financial planners, registered investment advisors and institutions by Touchstone Securities, Inc. For more information please call 800.638.8194 or visit www.touchstoneinvestments.com Specialties Touchstone Investments helps investors achieve their financial goals by providing access to a distinctive selection of institutional asset managers who are known and respected for proficiency in their specific area of expertise. Touchstone Securities Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Touchstone Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Touchstone Investments's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TSFAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSFAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSFAX
--
TSFCX
--
TSFIX
--
TSFYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News